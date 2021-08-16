Drug use suspected in crash that sent Kentucky State Trooper, two individuals to hospital with injuries

Drug use is suspected in a two-vehicle crash that sent a Kentucky State Trooper and two other individuals to the hospital.

At 3:48 p.m. Sunday, Kentucky State Police was notified by radio communication from Trooper Michael Wilson that he had been involved in a collision with injuries. The collision occurred at the junction of Culton Hill Road and U.S 25 E in the Flat Lick community of Knox County.

Initial investigation indicates a 2008, silver KIA Rio entered U.S 25 E from Culton Hill Road traveling south into the passing lane. A 2018 Dodge Charger, operated by Trooper Wilson was traveling south in the left passing lane of U.S 25 E. Wilson was unable to stop and avoid the collision with breaking and steering away from the KIA. He struck the rear of the car, causing the driver of the vehicle 34 year old, Chasity Roop to sustain multiple injuries.

Roop was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The passenger, 46 year old Cindy Lawson was transported to Barbourville ARH and later air lifted to University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Trooper Wilson was transported by ambulance to Barbourville ARH for his injuries and has since been released. The collision is under investigation. Drug use is suspected to be a factor in the collision. Criminal charges are pending.