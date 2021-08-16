Trenton Education Dance Institute Receives 10K from the National Endowment for the Arts

The Children’s Home Society of New Jersey has been approved for $10,000 from the Grants for Arts Projects award to support TEDI, the Trenton Education Dance Institute. TEDI is among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million that were selected during a second round of Grants for Arts Projects of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). Also supporting TEDI are The Investors Foundation and the Roma Bank Community Foundation, which have each contributed $500 to further the goals of the program.