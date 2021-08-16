Charter bus sideswipes car & leaves the scene of Colonial Boulevard crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A typical drive home from work turned into a headache for Raven Layne when she left work Friday night.

After stopping at a red light at Metro Parkway and Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers, a charter bus pulled up in the left turn lane within inches of her car.

“If I were to roll down my window, I could touch the bus,” Layne said.

When the light turned green and the bus turned left, Layna said she felt her car rock. The bus was making a U-turn and dragged its bumper against her car.

“As it was going you could hear it. The scraping like nails on a chalkboard,” Layne said.

Layne tried to follow the bus, honking and flashing her brights trying to get the driver’s attention, but they never stopped.

A police report and an insurance claim were filed, now she’s hoping to find the person responsible. Whoever took off caused hundreds of dollars in damage.

“Her deductible is going to be $1,500 for something she wasn’t even in the wrong for. She didn’t drive away from them. They did,” said Jason Layne, Raven’s father.

Police are looking for a dark purple unmarked charter bus with black tinted windows and heavy damage to its right side bumper.

The last few digits of the license plate number are JJG03.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Fort Myers Police.