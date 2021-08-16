Cancel
The iPhone XS Max is cheaper than the Pixel 4a with this deal

By Thomas Deehan
TrustedReviews
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, that headline is not a typo. You can have your very own iPhone XS Max for the low price of just £275.35 – even cheaper than the £349 asking price of the less powerful Pixel 4a. To nab this fantastic deal, all you have to do is pop over...

Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 price slashed at Best Buy — but not for long

Gone are the days when smartwatches were bulky, awkward pieces of tech that didn’t add much to your mobile device. Today’s smartwatch deals are sleek, feature-packed, and look fantastic on your wrist. They also pair very well with mobile devices, allowing you to check your notifications and alerts without having to take your phone out of your pocket. While Apple Watch deals are probably the most popular smartwatches on the market, Samsung is no slouch when it comes to wearables either. Galaxy Watch deals offer great accessories, too, especially if you own a Samsung Galaxy device. That’s why we jumped at the chance to tell you that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale right now at Best Buy. You can get this sleek watch for only $350, down by $50 from the original price of $400.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

The Pixel 6 is Google's first true answer to the iPhone

Google has often pitched the Pixel series as an iPhone alternative, but that’s not how competition has unfolded in practice. More often than not, the Pixel has served as the foil to other Android phones. It’s what you get if you’re tired of cluttered interfaces, over-complicated cameras, or ultra-premium prices from Google’s partners. While that’s fine, there’s been a lingering sense that Google didn’t understand what makes iPhone fans so loyal.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

U.S. could force Apple to make the iPhone cheaper and easier to repair

CNN reports that if the U.S. government pushes, future smartphones could be designed specifically for easier and cheaper repairs. Manufacturers such as Apple have taken it on the chin from critics who argue that the manner in which Apple designs the iPhone makes it harder for independent fix-it shops to fix a damaged device by limiting these shops' access to internal components.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

More Than 50 Percent of iPhone Owners Are Not Looking to Upgrade to iPhone 13

Apple is expected to announce its highly anticipated flagship smartphones later this year, potentially next month in September. The iPhone 13 series is expected to feature a bevy of improvements in terms of design as well as under-the-hood. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models brought forth a new design with sharper edges and flat surfaces. While the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models will adopt the same design, there still are a number of differences. As a buyer, we have to decide if upgrading to the latest flagship will be a viable option. Henceforth, a survey was conducted which reveals that 44 percent of iPhone owners in the US will be upgrading to the iPhone 13 series later this year.
Cell PhonesCNET

iPhone 13 price: Apple's new smartphone could be cheaper than the iPhone 12

When considering which smartphone to buy, price may have a big impact on your decision. Although it isn't the most exciting detail about upcoming iPhone 13, it could help you choose if it's the right smartphone for you, or if you should opt for last year's iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 or the rumored iPhone SE 3. We don't expect to see Apple's iPhone 13 until the tech giant's rumored event in September, but speculation about the new smartphone's possible price is buzzing.
Cell PhonesMacworld

iPhone 14 rumors: Titanium, Touch ID, and a cheaper ‘Max’ model

The iPhone 13 isn’t out yet, and there are already pundits and analysts claiming to know what’s in store for the iPhone 14. At this point, you should regard all such reports with extreme skepticism, regardless of the source. Apple tests many new technologies, but whether they make it into the iPhone or not has to do with a complicated web of technical feasibility, cost, availability of parts from suppliers, and more.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Google quietly released the official Pixel 4 and 4a promo wallpapers

Starting with the Pixel 3, Google has prepared special-use wallpapers for its phones that can be seen in renders and other promo materials, displaying the generation of the device in large type. But despite only being used for marketing purposes, the backgrounds have been highly sought after by fans. Some artists have gone so far as to create near-pixel-perfect copies in the absence of their official versions. Now, Google has made some of these promo wallpapers available to Pixel 4 and 4a users.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs. iPhone 12 Pro Max

With the recent launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at Samsung Unpacked, you might be wondering whether to invest in the latest foldable delight or pick up a new iPhone 12 Pro Max instead. True, the 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, A14 chip, and matte glass back of the iPhone 12 Pro Max are appealing, but the foldability, dual screens, and 120Hz refresh rate of the Z Flip 3 are calling out to you too.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Pixel 5a review: Pixel 4a 5G remastered

The Pixel 5a is a solid replacement for last year’s Pixel 4a 5G, but a couple of missteps undercut its upgrades. Display: 6.34-inch FHD+ OLED (2,400 x 1080) Rear cameras: 12.2MP wide (ƒ/1.7); 16MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) Front camera: 8MP (f/2.0) Storage: 128GB. Battery: 9:45. Size: 6.3 x 2.9 x 0.35...
Cell PhonesCNET

Google Pixel 5A vs. Pixel 4A vs. Pixel 3A: How the new phone compares to the old ones

Google just took the wraps off the Pixel 5A, the latest member of its budget-conscious A line of smartphones, which includes both the Pixel 4A and Pixel 3A. In the US and Japan, the Pixel 5A is available for preorders today on Google's online store. It will launch in those two countries on Aug. 26. The unlocked phone works on all major carrier networks in the US and Japan. In the US, the 5A will also be available through Google Fi.
Cell Phonesinfusenews.com

Google made promo wallpapers available to Pixel 4 and 4a users

Beginning with the Pixel 3, Google has prepared special use wallpapers for telephones can be found in renders and other promotion materials, showing the age of the device in huge kind. Yet, regardless of just being utilized for marketing purposes, the backgrounds have been exceptionally pursued by fans. A few...
Recipeskomando.com

iPad accessories way cheaper than the original Apple versions

Do you love your Apple products but cringe at the prices of all those accessories? You’re not alone. Thankfully, there are tons of affordable accessories on the market that deliver the same high quality at a fraction of the price. If you took advantage of those Amazon Prime Day deals...
Cell PhonesEngadget

The Morning After: You might not have to wait long for Google’s cheaper Pixel 5a

We knew Google was readying another phone ahead of its new own-chip Pixel 6 flagships, but the company’s cheaper A series might reappear earlier than we thought. The Pixel 5a could appear any day now, according to the latest reports from, of all places, repair shops. The latest rumors include a larger battery (4,680mAh battery up from 3,800mAh) and an August 17th release date — which would be tomorrow.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Pixel 5a review: The 4a 5G wasn't broken, so Google didn't fix it

The latest midrange Pixel keeps the same processor, RAM and cameras, but does add water resistance. In this article: 5g, android, gear, google, smartphone, pixel 5a, review, mobile. The Pixel 6 is just around the corner. But before Google brings it and its Tensor mobile chip to market, the company...

