The Laclede County Health Department on Thursday reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and has reported a total of 128 cases this week. The 25 new cases were in addition to 36 cases reported Tuesday and 67 cases reported Monday. Out of the latest 25 cases, 21 were not vaccinated. Three had received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine and one had received the first and second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Out of the previous 36 cases, 26 were not vaccinated with two under age 12 and not eligible for vaccination.