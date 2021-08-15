'An epidemic in itself': Why billions of federal aid isn't making it to renters, landlords during pandemic

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker, along with the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), announced that more than $209 million in rental assistance has been paid on behalf of 26,300 renter households impacted by COVID-19. With over 40% of the $500 million in available funds committed to being paid, Illinois is ramping up its distribution of assistance through the Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) and was the second highest provider of rental assistance among all states in June.