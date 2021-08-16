The Water Well Cafe fills void in Goliad

GOLIAD – When the Lopez family peered through the windows of downtown Goliad’s old Empresario restaurant, which shut down in 2020, they saw a space ready to come roaring back. In the dining room, tables and chairs sat waiting to be filled, and art depicting scenes of historic Goliad still hung on the walls. Even the kitchen was ready to go, with the only thing missing being the ingredients for a well-seasoned chicken fried steak or a savory beef and vegetable soup.