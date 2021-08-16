Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce hosting program on developing educational leaders for the future

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce has scheduled an event for those wishing to know how the organization is developing leaders for the future. The Chamber’s Education Division is hosting the session to be moderated by Jim Rice, chair of the FBCC Education Division. The session will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Fort Bend Chamber office at 445 Commerce Green Blvd. and via Zoom conference call.