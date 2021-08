Rob Lam swore he’d never serve another plate of his stunt-turned-viral nightmare $72 crab fried rice at Lily in San Francisco. But now, the chef has resurrected it — at $500 a plate, and for a good cause. The crab fried rice will return to the modern Vietnamese restaurant at 225 Clement St. starting Wednesday, Aug. 25, with the proceeds going to local community organizations. Only 10 orders total will be available for dine-in only by reservation every week on Wednesdays and Thursdays.