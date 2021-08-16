Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New school year begins for some students in Bixby

By FOX23.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ql8Du_0bStQsxx00

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby Public Schools begins the 2021-2022 school year with a staggered start for students.

On August 16, students with last names beginning with A through K will begin. Students with last names beginning with L through Z will begin on August 18th. All students will report on August 20, which will not be an early release Friday.

Early release Fridays will begin on August 27.

Those attending Bixby Learning Center will all begin on August 16.

Parents can find more information on Bixby Public School’s website.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
38K+
Followers
65K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bixby Learning Center#Bixby Public School
Related
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.
Posted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...

Comments / 0

Community Policy