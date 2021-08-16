New school year begins for some students in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby Public Schools begins the 2021-2022 school year with a staggered start for students.

On August 16, students with last names beginning with A through K will begin. Students with last names beginning with L through Z will begin on August 18th. All students will report on August 20, which will not be an early release Friday.

Early release Fridays will begin on August 27.

Those attending Bixby Learning Center will all begin on August 16.

Parents can find more information on Bixby Public School’s website.

©2021 Cox Media Group