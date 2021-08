Way back in 2015 a game called Pixel Dungeon was released on the App Store, a mobile port of the very popular roguelike dungeon crawler from developer Watabou. Pixel Dungeon struck a perfect balance between depth and approachability for the notoriously obtuse and unwelcoming roguelike genre, and it was a perfect fit for mobile devices, as we noted in our review at the time. The only problem was that not long after Pixel Dungeon released on iOS, Watabou considered the game complete and ceased working on it. Don’t get me wrong, it was a fully-featured and amazingly deep game, but the iOS version hasn’t been updated in over 5 years and, well, that might as well be forever in the world of mobile.