Sales of tickets on platforms such as Viagogo and StubHub should be subject to tighter rules, the competition watchdog is proposing.As live events such as music festivals and large sporting events resume over the coming months, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has set out recommended changes to the law and existing system of regulation to protect consumers.Its recommendations include a ban on platforms allowing resellers to sell more tickets for an event than they can legally buy from event organisers and box offices.The CMA also wants to ensure platforms are fully responsible for incorrect information about tickets that are...