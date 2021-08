Media coverage of the 2021 summer fire season in Canada has emphasized the dangerous and destructive nature of wildfires. Lytton, B.C., was destroyed by a fast-moving wildfire in June. Lives were lost, along with personal, environmental and economic damages reaching billions of dollars. Not all fires, however, are so disastrous. For many ecosystems, fire plays a key role in supporting and maintaining biodiversity. For thousands of years, Indigenous people have purposefully used fire to shape the landscapes they inhabit. Indigenous fire practitioners have a deep knowledge of how specific types of fire can increase or decrease the abundance of species in...