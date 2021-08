“Powering an inclusive future for all” is Cisco’s purpose statement. I always emphasize that this is the purpose statement of the company and the CSR organization. Cisco has always been about doing good and driving impact. It’s part of our culture and woven into all we do. When India became the only country globally to mandate a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) law, we saw a great opportunity. Section 135 of the Companies Act of 2013 prescribed that two percent of average net profits by eligible companies operating in the country be directed toward CSR activities in authorized focus areas.