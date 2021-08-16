Devils in the Details - 8/16/21: Down the Middle Edition

Every season there are always various storylines to follow when it comes to following the prospects. In today’s post, I want to put forward five things that I am looking forward to following in the upcoming 2021-22 season. Of course, there are more than just the five storylines that I write about below. I have already wrote about what the 2021-22 season could mean for Eetu Pakkila, Jaromir Pytlik, and Benjamin Baumgartner as they try to earn entry-level contracts with the New Jersey Devils. I also wrote about the development of Nikola Pasic and Alexander Holtz and what the upcoming season could mean for them. Gerard also had this post about which prospects we should hope dominate in Utica (AHL) in 2021-22. Here are five storylines that I’m ready to follow and I’d love to hear what other ones you would add in the comments below.