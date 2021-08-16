Trumbull County pushes on with opioid suit against pharmacies
A legal battle continues between Trumbull County and major U.S. pharmacies over the opioid epidemic despite a tentative settlement with drug makers. The proposed $26 billion agreement announced last month by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to settle claims against three opioid distributors and one manufacturer, does not include a lawsuit filed by Ohio’s Trumbull and Lake counties against major pharmacy chains including Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Rite Aid, and Giant Eagle.www.wfmj.com
