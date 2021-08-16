Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trumbull County, OH

Trumbull County pushes on with opioid suit against pharmacies

By Mike Gauntner
WFMJ.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA legal battle continues between Trumbull County and major U.S. pharmacies over the opioid epidemic despite a tentative settlement with drug makers. The proposed $26 billion agreement announced last month by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to settle claims against three opioid distributors and one manufacturer, does not include a lawsuit filed by Ohio’s Trumbull and Lake counties against major pharmacy chains including Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Rite Aid, and Giant Eagle.

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Trumbull County, OH
Business
County
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Prescription Drugs#Pharmacies#Walgreens Cvs#Rite Aid#Giant Eagle#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...

Comments / 0

Community Policy