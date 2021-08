The coronavirus pandemic made 2020 difficult for everyone in Ohio, but for people making less than $50,000 or less, it was predictably even harder. The Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies has released its annual report on the state of poverty in Ohio. As many would expect, low-income Ohioans had bigger struggles during the pandemic because they often lacked access to reliable high-speed internet, medical care, and public transportation. They also were much more likely to suffer a job loss in 2020.