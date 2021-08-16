Extremophiles: The role resilient microorganisms play in our own scientific discoveries

Scientific silos can hinder innovation. These information "filter bubbles" and the growing challenge of information overload limit awareness across the literature, making it difficult to keep track of even narrow areas of interest, let alone discover new ones. Algorithmic curation and recommendation, which often prioritize relevance, can further reinforce these bubbles. In response, we describe Bridger, a system for facilitating discovery of scholars and their work, to explore design tradeoffs among relevant and novel recommendations. We construct a faceted representation of authors using information extracted from their papers and inferred personas. We explore approaches both for recommending new content and for displaying it in a manner that helps researchers to understand the work of authors who they are unfamiliar with. In studies with computer science researchers, our approach substantially improves users' abilities to do so. We develop an approach that locates commonalities and contrasts between scientists---retrieving partially similar authors, rather than aiming for strict similarity. We find this approach helps users discover authors useful for generating novel research ideas of relevance to their work, at a higher rate than a state-of-art neural model. Our analysis reveals that Bridger connects authors who have different citation profiles, publish in different venues, and are more distant in social co-authorship networks, raising the prospect of bridging diverse communities and facilitating discovery.