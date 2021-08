London [UK], August 10 (ANI): The Virat Kohli-led India squad started preparing for the upcoming second Test against England here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The official Twitter handle of BCCI posted a photo of the stadium and captioned the post as: "Hello, Lord's, we are here. TeamIndia."Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal also returned to the nets after having missed out on the first Test due to concussion.