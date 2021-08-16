Fredonia man faces several charges after traffic stop

A Fredonia man is facing several charges after he was pulled over for allegedly using an electronic device while driving on Route 380 in the town of Stockton on Sunday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say 51-year-old Michael Wieloszynski was also charged with aggravated DWI for allegedly having a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit, fail to keep right, and unsafe lane change. He will answer the charges in Stockton Town Court.