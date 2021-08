The Milwaukee Brewers put up single tallies in the first and third innings and that was all they needed in their 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. RBI hits for Eduardo Escobar (a single in the first inning) and Christian Yelich (double in the third) turned out to be all the Brewers would need. The Pirates did get on the board in the bottom of the third when Ben Gamel drove in a run on a play that had to be overturned by replay. Otherwise, the bullpen day worked to perfection for the Brewers with Eric Lauer tossing four innings of one-run ball to pair with six strikeouts. Five other relievers took it the rest of the way with Brent Suter picking up the win and Josh Hader earning the save.