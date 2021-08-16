Cancel
Russia may renew BBC journalist visa

Antelope Valley Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Russia could renew a visa for a BBC journalist to let her resume work in Moscow if British authorities give a visa to a Russian journalist, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday. Russia has refused to renew a visa for BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford in an effective...

