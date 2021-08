In a new court filing, Jamie Spears has agree to step down and let go of control over Britney Spears’ Conservatorship. Britney has been battling her dad for many years and has claimed that the control has been abusive to her mental health. In the filing, it states, “Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.”