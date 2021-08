This week at the Winchester School Board meeting I spoke out against the Superintendent’s recommendation for a universal mask mandate. This was my first time speaking at a school board meeting. I wanted to share my thoughts about the experience and respond to their decision on universal masking in our schools. I arrived 30 minutes early to make sure I was able to secure a spot during the time for public comment. The Winchester Star’s Anna Merod happened to arrive at the same time and she kindly welcomed me into the Central Administrative Office. When I entered the meeting room I was surprised how little space was available for the public. I thought that with such a consequential action item on the agenda there wouldn’t be enough space for everyone. But by the time the meeting started, there was still plenty of room. I hope more community members begin to attend school board meetings. It was a pleasure being in a calm and respectful environment where everyone’s voice can be heard.