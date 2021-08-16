60 Wild Secrets About Madonna You Probably Didn’t Know

The first time Peter Rosalita walked out on stage, the crowd and judges probably weren’t expecting much. After all, he’s just a 10-year-old kid – and a small one at that. However, as soon as he opened his mouth for his first performance on America’s Got Talent, everyone was completely blown away by the power of his voice. After a stellar performance during the audition round, he returned to the stage again to sing “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston. Once again, he left everyone in awe and there are people all over the country who feel very confident that he has what it takes to become the show’s next winner. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Peter Rosalita.