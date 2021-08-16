60 Wild Secrets About Madonna You Probably Didn’t Know
There’s no one quite like Madonna. Though there have been many imitators and pretenders to the throne in the 30-plus years that she’s been reigning as the Queen of Pop, very few have ever even come close to achieving that sort of cultural longevity and impact. With her forward thinking and countless reinventions, Her Madgesty is responsible for single-handedly crafting the template for the modern pop diva—give or take a Cher. (Hey, everyone can count someone else as inspiration, right?)newsbrig.com
Comments / 0