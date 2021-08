Over the years, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” — more than the other installments in the Bravo franchise — has struggled to produce story arcs that aren’t dull and drama-free. Its cast, several of whom are actors who know how to exert self-control, have often been overly guarded, and have abstained from orchestrating the unbridled, potentially life-ruining shenanigans offered by some of the other cities. Instead, the women of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” have had season-long fights about, to use a particularly bleak example, a dog named Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy, or whether Denise Richards cheated on...