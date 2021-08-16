Cancel
Health Services

East Texas hospitals work to recruit, retain employees amid COVID-19 surge, nurse shortage

By Zak Wellerman zwellerman@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 hospitalizations rise and reach new peaks in East Texas, local health systems are working to recruit new caregivers and retain current medical staff. UT Health East Texas Division Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tom Cummins said his health system is short-staffed after some workers left for other opportunities and other nurses, who he said were mostly unvaccinated, are sick with COVID-19.

tylerpaper.com

