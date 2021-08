Manjaro 21.1 is now available as the latest stable version of this Arch Linux based operating system. Manjaro 21.1 is an incremental update over Manjaro 21.0 from earlier this year. Manjaro 21.1 brings with it many improvements to its Calamares installer. In particular, Manjaro 21.1 has better support for Btrfs. With the Btrfs support, the default sub-volume layout has been improved for easier rollbacks and less wasted snapshot space, support for swap files on Btrfs, and there is also now automatic backups of any package upgrade action thanks to Btrfs snapshots.