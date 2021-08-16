Documenting the Bugis houses of Indonesia
In newly published photographs from the 1980s, Ursula Schulz-Dornburg captures the symbolic vernacular architecture of Indonesia’s Bugis farmers. German photographer Ursula Schulz-Dornburg has released a new book – Bugis Houses, Celebes – portraying the the distinctive houses of the Bugis or To-Ugiq people in central Indonesia. The photographs originate from a 1983 research trip Schulz-Dornburg took to Sulawesi (formerly known as Celebes); in the southwestern peninsula of the island, where the Bugis are the largest ethnic group, she came across houses belonging to Bugis farmers, and was instantly fascinated by their expressive architecture.www.iconeye.com
