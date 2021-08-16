Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Maui 2 Released For Open-Source UI Framework

phoronix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maui open-source user interface framework and Maui Apps are out with a new release for those interested in this framework and applications that are designed to work well cross-device as well as largely working cross-platform too. Maui 2 was announced on Sunday with a number of improvements to the...

www.phoronix.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frameworks#Gps#Maui 2#Ui#Vvave#Gps#Nota#The Maui Ui Framework#Mauikit Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Softwarephoronix.com

Thunderbird 91 Released With Big Improvements For This Open-Source Mail Client

Thunderbird 91 is now available as the first major update in a year for this Mozilla mail client that is succeeding the Thunderbird 78 series. Thunderbird 91 is finally set to offer import/export support for Thunderbird profiles, various user-interface improvements, improved GMail account integration, improved calendar settings, and tons of bug fixes and smaller improvements. The user-interface work includes enhancing the message reading UI, the message compose window has also been revamped, calendar UI improvements, and more.
Softwarephoronix.com

LibreOffice 7.2 Community Released For This Leading Open-Source Office Suite

LibreOffice 7.2 Community is out today as the newest version of this widely-used, open-source, cross-platform office suite. LibreOffice 7.2 Community (yes, their new branding, rather than the former "Personal Edition" attempt) is the latest feature release with much work on improving interoperability with Microsoft Office file formats. In addition to better handling Microsoft Office files like faster opening of DOCX documents, LibreOffice 7.2 Community brings a command pop-up / heads-up display (HUD), initial GTK4 toolkit support, the ability to compile to WebAssembly, font caching for faster rendering, Calc spreadsheet performance improvements, and dropping its OpenGL-based drawing code in favor of routing all the code through Skia.
Computersphoronix.com

Krita 5.0 Beta Released With Better Performance, UI Polishing

Krita 5.0 is on the way as the next major feature release to this popular, open-source digital painting program. Krita 5.0 beta debuted today to help in vetting this major update. Krita 5.0 is introducing a new resource system, adds support for HEIF / AVIF / WebP image formats, improves its TIFF support, brings the all new MyPaint brush engine, support for gradient dithering and wide-gamut gradients, various performance improvements, a redesigned animation timeline docker, an in-stack transform tool preview, and UI improvements.
MusicMac Observer

‘Apple Music Electron’ is a Free, Open Source Alternative

Apple Music Electron is a free, lightweight, open source alternative to iTunes and other Apple Music applications based on Electron 13.1.0. Features include: Custom themes, language detection, customizable CSS, song notifications, auto updater, and your typical media controls like play/pause. There are multiple ways you can install it, and it’s even available on Linux.
InternetVentureBeat

Sourcegraph plans to index the entire open source web

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Sourcegraph is expanding its universal code search platform to the cloud and in the process indexing millions of public repositories from GitHub and GitLab so anyone can search them. The launch comes hot on the heels of a $125 million series D funding round that valued the company at a hefty $2.6 billion.
Softwarephoronix.com

Netfilter Releases Nftables 1.0

The Netfilter project has announced the release of Nftables 1.0.0 for their user-space code for interfacing with the Linux kernel's Nftables subsystem for network filtering and classification. With Nftables 1.0 there is catch-all set element support, support for defining variables from the command-line, simplified syntax for NAT mappings, and a...
Computersphoronix.com

OpenSSH 8.7 Released With Experimental SFTP Support For SCP

OpenSSH 8.7 is out today as the newest feature release for this widely-used SSH server/client software. With OpenSSH 8.7 the prominent changes primarily revolve around SCP work and preparing for future changes. OpenSSH 8.7 highlights include:. - Preparations to disable the ssh-rsa signature scheme by default for the next OpenSSH...
Technologychangelog.com

From open source to commercially viable

This week Adam is joined by Asim Aslam, the founder of Micro - a new cloud platform entirely focused on the developer experience of consuming and publishing public APIs. Asim’s journey spans many years of open source work on Micro. His sole focus right now, is evolving that work into a commercially viable business. This episode is jam-packed with stories of great timing, grit, resilence, success and failure, and, of course, lessons learned.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

5 Most Frequently Used Open Source Shells for Linux

The shell is the command interpreter in an operating system such as Unix or GNU/Linux; it is a program that executes other programs. It provides a computer user with an interface to the Unix/GNU Linux system so that the user can run different commands or utilities/tools with some input data. Learn about the most used open source shells for Linux here.
Computersphoronix.com

Polychromatic 0.7 Released With Improved UI For Configuring Gaming Keyboards, Mice

Polychromatic as the long-running, third-party, open-source project to allow Razer's gaming peripherals like mice and keyboard to be configured under Linux is out with a major update. Polychromatic 0.7.0 is out this week with a overhauled user-interface and improving support for newer peripherals supported by OpenRazer. The Polychromatic UI has...
ComputersSDTimes.com

SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: CodeFlare

CodeFlare is IBM’s open-source framework that simplifies the integration and scaling of big data and AI workflows onto the hybrid cloud. It drastically reduces the time to set up, run, and scale machine learning tests and expands on the functionality of Ray. Also, CodeFlare pipelines run with ease on IBM’s...
InternetEmbedded.com

Open-sourcing a more precise time appliance

Facebook has developed an open source time appliance for timing infrastructure, which can be used by anyone to build their own time card for a fraction of the cost of a regular time appliance. Facebook engineers have built and open-sourced an open compute time appliance, an important component of modern...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Ardour 6.9 Open-Source DAW Released with All-New Plugin Manager, Many Improvements

Coming about one and a half months after Ardour 6.8, the Ardour 6.9 release is here to introduce an all-new Plugin Manager that shows the user a full list of plugins available on the system along with data about each one, lets you sort and filter plugins by brand, format, name, or tag, and allows you to choose the format that’s best for each plugin and hide the ones that aren’t useful at the moment.
TechnologyTechRadar

How to automate ExpressVPN for free with the open-source expresso

ExpressVPN's desktop apps are simple, well-designed, and so easy to use that even the greenest of VPN newbies will have them figured out right away. But connecting (or disconnecting) still takes a step or two, as you find and open the app, choose a location, click Connect, maybe watch the connection process, then minimize the app's window before you get on with anything else.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

The 9 Best Open Source Pomodoro Apps for Productivity

One of the biggest challenges that people face today is being productive. Compound it with procrastination; it feels like you can't get anything done. However, it does not have to be the case. You can use many productivity tools to get more done. Pomodoro is one of them. This simple,...
SoftwareTimes Union

BACnet International Releases BACnet Secure Connect Reference Implementation in Open Source

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. BACnet International has announced the public release into open source of the BACnet Secure Connect (BACnet/SC) Reference Implementation, a Java implementation of BACnet/SC. The Reference Implementation includes a System Test Bench which provides manufacturers with powerful and effective device and system test capabilities. BACnet International is an industry association that facilitates the successful use of the BACnet protocol in building automation and control systems through interoperability testing, educational programs and promotional activities.
Softwarephoronix.com

Microsoft Releases Updated Version Of Its CBL-Mariner Linux Distribution

Microsoft has released an updated version of its CBL-Mariner Linux distribution as their platform within the company that is being used for various cloud and edge computing use-cases among other purposes. CBL-Mariner is an RPM-based Linux platform that is security-focused and not a general purpose Linux distribution but rather catering...
Softwareopensource.com

Setting new expectations for open source maintainers

For a long time, there were two basic tests for releasing open source: "Does it do what I need it to do?" and "Does it compile?" Sure, it was nice if it did things for others, but more than anything else, it at least needed to be fun for the developer and run at all for others. Then with the rise of package management, things leveled up a bit: "Is it packaged?" Shortly after that, the increasing popularity of test-driven development added another requirement: "Do the tests pass?"
ElectronicsSynthtopia

The Oskitone Scout Is Like The Open Source IKEA Synthesizer

San Francisco-based DIY synth maker Oskitone has introduced the Scout, an Arduino-compatible square wave monosynth that’s like the open source IKEA synth you assemble yourself. Features:. 17 keys. Custom PCB and 3D-printed hardware. Satisfying “clicky” tactile switches. Built-in amplifier, speaker, and output jack. Powered by 3 AAA batteries. Open-source and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy