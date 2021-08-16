Maui 2 Released For Open-Source UI Framework

LibreOffice 7.2 Community is out today as the newest version of this widely-used, open-source, cross-platform office suite. LibreOffice 7.2 Community (yes, their new branding, rather than the former "Personal Edition" attempt) is the latest feature release with much work on improving interoperability with Microsoft Office file formats. In addition to better handling Microsoft Office files like faster opening of DOCX documents, LibreOffice 7.2 Community brings a command pop-up / heads-up display (HUD), initial GTK4 toolkit support, the ability to compile to WebAssembly, font caching for faster rendering, Calc spreadsheet performance improvements, and dropping its OpenGL-based drawing code in favor of routing all the code through Skia.
