Maui 2 Released For Open-Source UI Framework

For a long time, there were two basic tests for releasing open source: "Does it do what I need it to do?" and "Does it compile?" Sure, it was nice if it did things for others, but more than anything else, it at least needed to be fun for the developer and run at all for others. Then with the rise of package management, things leveled up a bit: "Is it packaged?" Shortly after that, the increasing popularity of test-driven development added another requirement: "Do the tests pass?"