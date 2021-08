It has been a while since Ellwood City won a football game. Like, a long while. The actual date was Oct. 26, 2018. The Wolverines knocked off Brentwood by a 34-26 margin at home that night to finish their season at 3-7. A fourth coaching transition in four years followed, and so did the chronic losing wrought by that instability, as Ellwood City has dropped each of its 17 games since.