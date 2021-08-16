Inside Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's real-life friendship

Where will the characters end up by the end of the seventh season of the Grace and Frankie TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Grace and Frankie is cancelled or renewed for season eight (in this case, we know season seven is the end). Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the seventh season episodes of Grace and Frankie here.