Atlanta Season 3 Has Wrapped Filming, Season 4 Currently in Production

By Jared Moore
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFX boss John Landgraf has confirmed that Atlanta, the comedy-drama series created by Donald Glover, has wrapped up filming for its third season, and said that production for Season 4 of the show is currently ongoing. The announcement was made by Landgraf during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour:...

