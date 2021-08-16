Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/16/21: Sunday fun day for Syracuse and Binghamton

By Kenneth Lavin
Amazin' Avenue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article*All results from games played on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (34-54) SYRACUSE 6, WORCESTER 1 (BOX) The Syracuse Mets got on the board first in afternoon’s game against the Worcester Red Sox, on a two-run homer off the bat of David Thompson in the top of the fourth inning. The Mets extended their lead to 4-0 in the top of the eighth inning, when David Thompson drove in two runs on a double to center field. Thompson scored later in the inning on an RBI double from Chance Sisco, and Syracuse scored an additional insurance run in the top of the ninth on an RBI single from Wilfredo Tovar. The Syracuse Mets allowed Worcester to score on a solo shot in the bottom half of the inning, but ultimately defeated them 6-1.

www.amazinavenue.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfredo Tovar
Person
Yoel Romero
Person
Brett Baty
Person
Homer
Person
Jake Mangum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binghamton#St Lucie Mets#Syracuse 6#The Syracuse Mets#The Worcester Red Sox#Chance Sisco#Bb Rf#Sb#Binghamton 4#Hartford 3 10#The Hartford Yard Goats#Rbi#Hbp C Nick Meyer#Pb#K Ss#K Lf Quinn Brodey#Ip#Wp#The Brooklyn Cyclones#The Wilmington Blue Rocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

A’s manager gives medical update on Chris Bassitt

Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin provided a medical update Tuesday on the status of pitcher Chris Bassitt. Bassitt was hit in the head by a line drive during the second inning of his start against the Chicago White Sox. The A’s only shared that Bassitt was “conscious and aware” and on his way to the hospital.
MLBfangraphs.com

Daily Prospect Notes: 8/9/2021

These are notes on prospects from Brendan Gawlowski. Read previous installments of the Daily Prospect Notes here. Level & Affiliate: Triple-A Iowa Age: 26 Org Rank: 37 FV: 40. After a strong debut out of Chicago’s bullpen this spring, Steele has spent the last month in Triple-A getting stretched out in preparation to join the Cubs rotation. The southpaw dazzled in his 11 big league outings, striking out 37% of the hitters he faced while also generating a 70% groundball rate. Evaluators are split on whether he’s a reliever long-term, and with the Cubs going nowhere fast, this summer provides the team with the perfect opportunity to assess his chops as a starter.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Sunday 8/8/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Final Score: Dodgers 14, Mets 4 - Swept away

The Mets dropped the final game of their series with the Dodgers in embarrassing fashion, falling flat on their faces in a 14-4 loss. Carlos Carrasco gave up six runs in only two innings, Max Muncy hit three home runs, and both Brandon Drury and Kevin Pillar pitched in the ninth. On top of all that, the Mets went 0-for-12 with RISP, squandering multiple opportunities for big innings. That about sums it up.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: I don’t know, man, I really don’t

Max Scherzer and the Los Angeles Dodgers waltzed into Citi Field for the third game of the weekend set and gave the Mets the Joe Pesci in Goodfellas treatment in a 14-4 loss. Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue short and long, Faith and Fear in Flushing, Daily News, MLB, Newsday, North Jersey, Post.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Player Performance Meter: Position players, August 9-15

The Mets played to an even .500 record this week, sweeping the Nationals after some rain gummed up the works, but then being swept in kind by the Dodgers. The Nationals series was encouraging; the bats seemed to wake up a bit from their deep slumber. And in the first game of the Dodgers series, the Mets came from behind and showed some fight, only to be felled in extra innings. But the final two games of the Dodgers series were backbreaking—the bats failed to provide Taijuan Walker with any run support and then the Mets were totally outclassed in the final game of the series. And that’s all notwithstanding the fact that the Mets continue to struggle mightily with runners in scoring position. The Mets have arrived on the West Coast weary and now in the thick of their toughest stretch of the season and one is left to wonder how much of this meter (somewhat improved over the past couple of weeks) is a mirage of having faced a decimated Nationals team early in the week.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets head west for three-game series against NL West-leading Giants

The Mets (59-58) continue their brutal stretch of games against the two best team in the National League as they head to The City By The Bay to face the Giants (76-42). No team in Major League Baseball currently sports a better record than the Giants, who have established themselves as the biggest surprise in the league and a potential World Series favorite. These two squads last squared off in 2019, when the Mets dropped four out of seven to the Giants, including three out of four games in California.
MLBYuma Daily Sun

Thompson scheduled to start for Miami against Cincinnati

Miami Marlins (51-70, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (65-57, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-5, 3.08 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (6-12, 4.45 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -240, Marlins +195; over/under is 7 1/2...
BaseballAmazin' Avenue

Mets Minor League Players of the Week: Week Fifteen

Week: 6 G, .500 /.519/.667, 12 H, 2 2B, 1 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 KK, 2/4 SB (Double-A) 2021 Season: 73 G, .282/.331/.449, 83 H, 20 2B, 4 3B, 7 HR, 38 RBI, 16 BB, 65 K, 11/16 SB, .338 BABIP (High-A/Double-A) This is Mangum’s second...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets get swept in embarrassing fashion

Despite achieving, ahem, moral victories, in the first two games of the series, there was no such silver lining in this one, as the Mets lost 14-4 to complete a three game sweep at the hands of the Dodgers. Carlos Carrasco had a disastrous start, the bulk bullpen arms weren’t much better (Jake Reed excepted) and the offense was somehow even worse than all that, going hitless with RISP. If you’d not already given up on the season, it’d be understandable to do so after last night.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets lose fifth straight as offense remains silent

To say that the Mets wasted a solid start by Marcus Stroman in San Francisco on Tuesday night would be a bit misleading. At this point, the Mets’ lineup and pitching staff are distinct entities, and the former tends to torpedo things, even when the latter performs well. Stroman gave...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets outmatched, lose to Giants in series opener

The major league season is long and filled with difficult moments which forces one to ask themselves a lot of questions about the choices they’ve made in life. Questions like “Why did I ever start rooting for this team? Why am I staying up late to watch them play against the best team in the National League on the West Coast? Why did I volunteer to write the recap for this game when I have just one more week until summer vacation ends and I have to go back to work and I should really be doing more enjoyable things with my time while I still can?”
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Free Fallin’

The Mets continued their recent slide on Tuesday night, losing to the Giants 3-2, and dropping their fifth game in a row. Marcus Stroman got the ball and pitched very well, going seven innings for the Mets, giving the bullpen a much needed rest. Stroman made two mistakes all night, allowing a pair of home runs, one in the first inning and one in the seventh inning, but otherwise pitched very well. The Mets had plenty of chances, but the offense was once again flat, as the two runs they scored came on a Pete Alonso two-run homer in the eighth inning.
BaseballAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Bryant and Belt blasts beat bumbling Mets

The Mets fell for a fourth straight night, this time losing on the West Coast by a 7-5 score to the Giants. Rich Hill gave up five straight hits to start the fourth, which ended his night, but the Mets grabbed the lead thanks to a three-spot in the fifth, which was punctuated by a Pete Alonso triple. Miguel Castro gave the lead back by allowing a two-run shot to Former Future Met Kris Bryant, and Trevor May gave up back-to-back blasts to Brandon Belt and Kris Bryant later in the game. The Mets battled back on a Jonathan Villar homer, but ultimately fell short (once again).
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets recall catcher Chance Sisco, option Yennsy Díaz to Triple-A

Prior to today’s series finale against the Giants, the Mets have recalled catcher Chance Sisco from Triple-A. The newest Met will sport number 77. To make room on the roster, New York has optioned reliever Yennsy Díaz to Syracuse. Prior to last night’s game, the Mets found out they would...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets head to Los Angeles for rematch with Dodgers

The .500 Mets (60-60), who earned their first win of this brutal 13-game stretch yesterday, will try desperately to build some momentum and climb back into the NL East race as they head to the City of Angels for a four-game rematch with the Dodgers. Los Angeles just swept the Mets at Citi Field last weekend, winning the first two in ten innings before concluding the series with a laugher.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers place Tyrone Taylor on Injured List with oblique trouble, recall Eric Yardley

The Milwaukee Brewers will have to move forward for the time being without one of their best reserve players. During Friday’s ballgame, outfielder Tyrone Taylor exited early after he felt some oblique discomfort during his second at-bat. After the game it was revealed by manager Craig Counsell that Taylor would need to go on the shelf with this injury, and the Brewers made that move official this afternoon:
MLBWXYZ

Tigers beat Blue Jays in 10 innings, as Cabrera stuck on 499

TORONTO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Harold Castro singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Friday night. Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera remained at 499 career home runs after going 0 for 5 with three strikeouts. Trevor Richards (5-2) struck...

Comments / 0

Community Policy