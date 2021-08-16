Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/16/21: Sunday fun day for Syracuse and Binghamton
*All results from games played on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (34-54) SYRACUSE 6, WORCESTER 1 (BOX) The Syracuse Mets got on the board first in afternoon’s game against the Worcester Red Sox, on a two-run homer off the bat of David Thompson in the top of the fourth inning. The Mets extended their lead to 4-0 in the top of the eighth inning, when David Thompson drove in two runs on a double to center field. Thompson scored later in the inning on an RBI double from Chance Sisco, and Syracuse scored an additional insurance run in the top of the ninth on an RBI single from Wilfredo Tovar. The Syracuse Mets allowed Worcester to score on a solo shot in the bottom half of the inning, but ultimately defeated them 6-1.www.amazinavenue.com
