Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/16/21: Sunday fun day for Syracuse and Binghamton

The Mets played to an even .500 record this week, sweeping the Nationals after some rain gummed up the works, but then being swept in kind by the Dodgers. The Nationals series was encouraging; the bats seemed to wake up a bit from their deep slumber. And in the first game of the Dodgers series, the Mets came from behind and showed some fight, only to be felled in extra innings. But the final two games of the Dodgers series were backbreaking—the bats failed to provide Taijuan Walker with any run support and then the Mets were totally outclassed in the final game of the series. And that’s all notwithstanding the fact that the Mets continue to struggle mightily with runners in scoring position. The Mets have arrived on the West Coast weary and now in the thick of their toughest stretch of the season and one is left to wonder how much of this meter (somewhat improved over the past couple of weeks) is a mirage of having faced a decimated Nationals team early in the week.