New York Jets Flight Connections 8/16/21

By Thomas Christopher
ganggreennation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend. As we all know by now, the Jets defeated the Giants in the Snoopy Bowl on Saturday. Zach Wilson played well, and the team didn’t manage to have any serious injuries to their players. To me, those are the two most important aspects for preseason - making sure the rookies look good and continue to improve, and that there’s no injuries. Hopefully the team remains lucky throughout the remainder of the preseason. They’ve dodged a bullet with Elijah Moore only having a minor injury, and hopefully that’s all that ends up happening until the start of the season (and, unrealistically, throughout the entirety of the season). With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning off right.

