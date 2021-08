This is going to be an angry rant. I know, I know, you’ve never seen one of those on the internet before, but here goes anyway. The pathetic display of baseball put forth by the Phillies against the worst team in the National League this week was nothing short of gross. The Arizona Diamondbacks, who entered their series against the Phils with a 38-81 record (.319 winning percentage), swept all three games by a combined score of 13-6 and outhit the Phils 24-14.