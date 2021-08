As college players nationwide begin to reap the benefits of profiting off their name, image and likeness, topnotch high school players are following close behind. In the past two weeks two of the nation’s most recognizable high schoolers have taken steps to begin making NIL cash. The first is 6’2″ shooting guard Mikey Williams, the No. 7-ranked player in ESPN’s class of 2023. Williams signed with Excel Sports Management in hopes of securing millions before the San Diego native even touches an NBA floor. Meanwhile, Quinn Ewers, a high school quarterback ranked No. 2 in the class of 2022, decided to leave...