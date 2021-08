TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Buccaneers’ rookies will get their first taste of an NFL game Saturday when Tampa Bay hosts the Cincinnati Bengals in their preseason opener. “Ready for the ballgame,” said Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians. “I like where we’re at. Injury-wise we’re in good shape. So, excited to see them play and see where we’re at as far as that goes when the lights go on, especially the young guys. We’re going to get a lot of reps and we’ll see how it goes.”