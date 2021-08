Earlier this week, our very own Jesse Dorey took a deep dive into the very many strange statistical outliers that have occurred in this very strange season, primarily focusing on the surprising performances of individual players. The weirdness of this season, however, goes beyond strange splits of a few players — the entire team, for example, has struggled in day games, as the Yankees have gone 16-25 in games where the Sun is shining, and of course we’re all aware of the team’s inability to actually finish a sweep. And that got me thinking, about what other weird team stats have happened over the last decade that we may not even have noticed at the time. With an excess of time on my hands, I decided to dive into that discussion.