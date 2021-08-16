Drawn to the law: The legal bloodlines run deep for Detroit Mercy Law student
Detroit Mercy Law student Louis Magidson is pictured with his siblings on a vacation in Saint Martin: (l-r) Jordan, Louis, Ariel, and Josh. It was perhaps inevitable that Louis Magidson would follow in his parents’ footsteps. His mother, Rochelle Lento, practices real estate transactional law in a large corporate firm, with a focus in affordable and senior housing; and his father, Mark Magidson, is a sole practitioner out of Detroit practicing criminal defense.legalnews.com
