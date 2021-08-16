Whitmer announces Michigan projects receive $1.4 million in African American Civil Rights Grants from National Park Service
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer last Friday announced five projects in Michigan helping preserve sites and history related to the African American struggle for equality have been awarded $1,406,709 in federal grant funding through the National Park Service 2020 African American Civil Rights program. The Michigan State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) of the Michigan Strategic Fund was one of the grant recipients, with a $50,000 grant to document the history of Black housing in the city of Inkster.legalnews.com
Comments / 1