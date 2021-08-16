ABA publishes Detroit attorney's book on religious property disputes
Daniel Dalton, co-founder of Detroit-headquartered law firm Dalton & Tomich PLC, and a national authority in religious property law, recently announced the publication of his book “Religious Property Disputes and the Law: House of God, Laws of Man,” by the American Bar Association. Designed as a desk reference for pastors, lay church leaders and the attorneys who serve them, the book is available for purchase on the ABA website.legalnews.com
