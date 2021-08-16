Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Pieces in place for Neshannock postseason return after near-miss in 2020

By Steve Rotstein
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn most seasons, finishing with a winning record is enough to earn a spot in the WPIAL football playoffs — then again, 2020 wasn’t like most seasons. After finishing 9-3 and reaching the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals in 2019, Neshannock took a bit of a step back in 2020, but the Lancers still finished 4-3 while competing solely against Midwestern Conference foes. The conference had five teams with winning records, including eventual WPIAL champion Beaver Falls, and Neshannock lost a tiebreaker with Freedom for the fourth and final playoff spot.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#American Football#Lancers#Midwestern Conference#Tigers#Qb#Rb Db Rrb#Rb Cam#First Published
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID

COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant, among other factors. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32 years old.
El Paso News

Jefferson eying a return to postseason in 2021

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – With more players out for football in 2021 than they’ve had in years, Jefferson could be a sleeper in District 2-5A in 2021. After a 1-5 campaign in 2020 that was shortened due to COVID-19, the Silver Foxes are eying a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Bangs, TXbrownwoodnews.com

After near miss in 2020, Bangs volleyball eyes playoff berth

BANGS – A late season charge came up just shy of a postseason berth in 2020 for the Bangs Lady Dragons, who are eyeing their second playoff appearance in their third season under the direction of head coach Cheyanne Lovelady. Bangs posted a 9-12 overall mark and 6-8 record in...
Juneau, AKJuneau Empire

Huskies football returns —after nearly 700 days between games

When the Juneau Huskies take the field to face off against the Colony High School Knights on Saturday, 674 days will have passed since the team’s last game. Coach Rich Sjoroos isn’t worried about the time gap. “We have a good solid group of seniors that have played together back...
Football247Sports

Hardesty: White found missing piece to his game

When South Carolina star running back Kevin Harris (back) returns to practicing with the Gamecocks the position group will be back to full strength. Already at full strength, physically and mentally, is redshirt senior ZaQuandre White. Arguably the best individual performer of spring camp, White was the primary first-team tailback...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

SLU soccer is loaded in bid to return to postseason

A troubling trend became apparent after Kevin Kalish’s first two seasons as the St. Louis University soccer coach. When it continued for a third year, the advice he had received from the coach of a national champion began to resonate. Each season, the Billikens had built momentum before faltering in...
Berthoud, COReporterHerald.com

2021 Softball Season Preview: Returning core looks to secure postseason bid for Berthoud

Though the abbreviated campaign constitutes old news, Berthoud began brewing brilliance that one cannot ignore as the 2021 softball season approaches. Sure, a conclusive three-game skid abruptly halted the group’s momentum upon placing its regional aspirations on pause. Nevertheless, the youthful cast’s ability to produce a .500 record within the star-studded Longs Peak League has head coach Buddy Kouns and company smiling ahead of its upcoming slate.
FootballPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pieces in place for Perry to engineer turnaround season in 2021

When Darnell “Pepsi” Farrow took over as Perry’s head coach in July 2020, he was in a race against the clock. Former Pitt quarterback Rod Rutherford, a City League star at Perry in the early 2000s, abruptly resigned as the team’s head coach last summer, just before the start of camp. Farrow is another distinguished alum, best known for his game-clinching touchdown on a 100-yard interception return in Perry’s 20-8 win against Berwick in the 1989 PIAA Class 3A title game.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Is Joe Schobert the missing piece?

Have we simply found the stop gap for Vince or have we found the next James Farrior?. First let me say I loved the way Vince played the game. He was as close to a throwback as you can get in today’s NFL. He was a thumper and when he got home he typically had bad intentions. Yes he was not a coverage linebacker and that fact seemed to show up at inopportune times but he was a Steeler that we could embrace.
Clemson, SCSpartanburg Herald-Journal

After missing 2020 season, Clemson's Justyn Ross returns to practice

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross, who missed last season with a spine condition, returned to the practice fields Friday and officially began his comeback. “I feel like the same ol’ J-Ross,” he said. "It felt good. I was ready to go, just getting out here and working,”. Ross was a...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Bethel Park eager to move on from struggles of 2020

Bethel Park saw its run of 19 consecutive playoff appearances end last season. On top of that, the Black Hawks didn’t even win a game. There were reasons for that. Bethel Park was very young and inexperienced. It had a small senior class that consisted of only six players and also had just one returning starter. Combine all of that with the fact that, like every school, the Black Hawks didn’t have an offseason program due to the pandemic, and it didn’t exactly set the team up for success.
NHLwevv.com

Thunderbolts Returning Another Piece of Winning Puzzle

Evansville Thunderbolts Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes announced today the resigning of Goaltender Brian Billett for the 2021-2022 season as the Ford Center. Billett will join previously announced signee, Austin Plevy. Billett, 6 foot, 190-pound netminder, spent 15 games with the Thunderbolts during the 2019-2020 season,...
Miami, FLAthlonSports.com

Miami Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2021

The good news for the Miami Hurricanes is that their quarterback will return this season. The bad news is, he is coming off a severe knee injury suffered in late December during the Cheez-It Bowl. D'Eriq King said during the ACC Football Kickoff in July that he feels "100 percent."...
NFLCBS Sports

NFL allowing unlimited players to return from injured reserve after missing three games

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the NFL to make alterations to some of the previous standard operating procedures. One of the more popular changes over that stretch is here to stay for at least another year. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the league sent out a memo to all 32 clubs on Tuesday making it official that players are once again eligible to come off injured reserve after missing three games rather than eight, which was the case under the previous rule.
FootballMarietta Daily Journal

Lovett looking to new leaders as it eyes return to postseason

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 season was like most previous years for Lovett in that the Lions once again advanced to the state playoffs. But Lovett, which won a state title in 2013 and is used to making deep runs in the postseason, ended last season disappointingly with an 8-3 record and a loss to eventual champion Callaway in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy