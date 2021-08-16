Pieces in place for Neshannock postseason return after near-miss in 2020
In most seasons, finishing with a winning record is enough to earn a spot in the WPIAL football playoffs — then again, 2020 wasn’t like most seasons. After finishing 9-3 and reaching the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals in 2019, Neshannock took a bit of a step back in 2020, but the Lancers still finished 4-3 while competing solely against Midwestern Conference foes. The conference had five teams with winning records, including eventual WPIAL champion Beaver Falls, and Neshannock lost a tiebreaker with Freedom for the fourth and final playoff spot.www.post-gazette.com
