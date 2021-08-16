Pieces in place for Neshannock postseason return after near-miss in 2020

Have we simply found the stop gap for Vince or have we found the next James Farrior?. First let me say I loved the way Vince played the game. He was as close to a throwback as you can get in today’s NFL. He was a thumper and when he got home he typically had bad intentions. Yes he was not a coverage linebacker and that fact seemed to show up at inopportune times but he was a Steeler that we could embrace.