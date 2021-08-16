Tensor might have 5G implications
Google's Pixel 6 phone will be powered by a Tensor processor which PCMag UK believes is "clearly designed to accelerate machine learning and AI". In a post does it have bigger implications? PC Mag suggests that Tensor is a signpost, not a destination. It shows Google wants to shift toward more on-device processing for AI and ML. That could give a big boost to Google's two core businesses, advertising and data. But it could also create problems for the future of 5G.fudzilla.com
