Tensor might have 5G implications

By Nick Farrell
Fudzilla
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle's Pixel 6 phone will be powered by a Tensor processor which PCMag UK believes is "clearly designed to accelerate machine learning and AI". In a post does it have bigger implications? PC Mag suggests that Tensor is a signpost, not a destination. It shows Google wants to shift toward more on-device processing for AI and ML. That could give a big boost to Google's two core businesses, advertising and data. But it could also create problems for the future of 5G.

