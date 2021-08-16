Tensor might have 5G implications

The HP Pavilion Aero is an incredibly promising laptop in HP’s mainstream lineup. It’s the company’s lightest consumer laptop, but it still packs a punch. It comes with AMD’s latest Ryzen processors, up to a Ryzen 7 5800U, up to 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. It also has a great display coming in at Full HD+ resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Given it’s so portable, it would be great if the HP Pavilion Aero also came with 5G, or at least LTE. That way, you could stay connected to the internet wherever you go.