British Boy Raises Funds For Hospice Center By Camping

 6 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. As Max Woosey and his parents helped to care for a dying neighbor, the man gave Max his tent. Max camped in his backyard for 500 nights to raise funds for hospice care. He raised more than $750,000. Follow us for more...

