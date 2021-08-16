British Boy Raises Funds For Hospice Center By Camping

The Jamestown Skeet Club recently held its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the Greater Chautauqua Area Chapter of National AMBUCS. Since being chartered in 2012 this group provides tricycles for area people of all ages with various physical challenges who are in need of some “FUN” type of therapy, which improves their quality of life, socialization skills, strength, coordination, and a multitude of other benefits. A great variety of raffle items were donated by friends of the Skeet Club including the Piece ‘n Harmony Quilt Club. In total, $2,782.00 was raised. Additionally, for the past four years, a matching grant of up to $2,500 has been provided by Great Lakes Insurance Services Group and co-sponsor Erie Insurance, which brought this year’s total to $5,282.00. Pictured are Sarah Tranum, chapter vice president, Jason Lindahl of the Gray Insurance Agency/Erie Insurance, Dave Champ, president of the Jamestown Skeet Club, Bob Hall, chapter board member, and Rick Rupprecht, treasurer of both the chapter and Jamestown Skeet Club. Over the past seven years that the Skeet Club has been sponsoring this event nearly 100 trykes have been provided to local and regional riders!