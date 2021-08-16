Amid the Backlash, Yandy Smith Reveals Where She Stands with Infinity Gilyard Now

Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris have been receiving backlash. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Yandy Smith is used to being caught up in controversial situations. People had a lot to say when it was revealed that she didn’t legally marry Mendeecees Harris despite having a lavish wedding special on VH1. Plus, the drama with his baby mommas wasn’t her proudest moment. However, she’s been able to overcome all these situations. She’s also in a much better place with Mendeecees and they are focused on doing what’s best for their family.