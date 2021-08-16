Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Amid the Backlash, Yandy Smith Reveals Where She Stands with Infinity Gilyard Now

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris have been receiving backlash. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Yandy Smith is used to being caught up in controversial situations. People had a lot to say when it was revealed that she didn’t legally marry Mendeecees Harris despite having a lavish wedding special on VH1. Plus, the drama with his baby mommas wasn’t her proudest moment. However, she’s been able to overcome all these situations. She’s also in a much better place with Mendeecees and they are focused on doing what’s best for their family.

urbanbellemag.com

Comments / 9

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yandy Smith
Person
Mendeecees Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Atlanta#Infinity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosHOT 97

Safaree Laughs At Memes About Himself Amid Erica Mena Drama

Safaree is living his best life, and he doesn’t care what anyone has to say!. He faced backlash after a new season of Love and Hip Hop premiered. In the episode, Erica, who was his wife, expressed that she was afraid to tell him they’re having another baby. Back in...
Celebritiesokcheartandsoul.com

Yandy Smith On Mendeecees Coming Home After 5 Years

Yandy Smith from “Love and Hip Hop” speaks honestly about having to make adjustments in her when her husband Mendeecees gets released from prison. You can watch the full interview here: bit.ly/2T5LEBS #LHHNY. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
Celebritiesokcheartandsoul.com

Yandy Smith Explained Why She’s Perplexed About The Static With Kimbella

Yandy Smith talks about the ongoing issues with her “Love and Hip Hop” cast mate Kimbella and explains why Black people don’t have more control in the hair industry. Here is the full interview: bit.ly/2T5LEBS #LHHNY. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vibe

N.O.R.E. And Wife Neri Sign On For ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’

Veteran rapper N.O.R.E. has transformed his hip-hop notoriety into a successful television, including a gig as co-host of the popular televised podcast Drink Champs. Now the “Nothin'” rapper is swiftly taking over reality television territory as the 43-year-old and his wife, Neri Santiago has joined the cast of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. According to All HipHop, Monie Love and Tuff, Mally Mall and Treasure, and Siir Brock and Amber Laura will also star on the reality program aimed at mending romantic relationships. The new season of the reality series is set to air on Oct. 7. Dr....
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Wishing his wife of seven years a happy 35th birthday, the 'Hard in da Paint' spitter appears to hint that they're no longer together as he writes, 'Be free Be Happy.'. AceShowbiz - Are Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera calling it quits on their marriage? The couple has sparked speculation that they have split after the rapper posted a birthday shout-out to his wife on Instagram.
Hip Hophotnewhiphop.com

Safaree Samuels Suggests "Love & Hip Hop" Manipulated Audio In Scene With Daughter

The broken marriage between Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena once again found itself as a top trend tonight (July 26) during the airing of the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. It was only back in October 2019 that Safaree and Erica exchanged vows in front of reality television cameras, but their wedded bliss has come to an end. While the world has already been informed of their divorce and marital woes, Love & Hip Hop viewers are watching what unfolded outside of the headlines.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Zonnique Pullins Says ‘Friends & Family Hustle’ May Not Return Amid TI & Tiny Harris Accusations

Accusations about TI and Tiny Harris caused controversy. TI and Tiny Harris have shown the ups and downs of their life together on “Friends & Family Hustle.” At one point, it even seemed as if their marriage was over. They separated. And Tiny even filed for divorce. During that time, there were a lot of rumors about TI’s faithfulness. Some suspected Tiny filed for divorce because she felt as if TI had just gotten way too disrespectful.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Porsha Williams Exits Dish Nation After 8 Years

Porsha Williams is moving on to pastures new. For, the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star has announced her departure from Dish Nation radio after 8 years. The popular RHOA star announced the news moments ago on social media. She wrote:. “Goodbyes are never easy, and this one is especially hard....
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami & Diddy Fuel Dating Rumors With Intimate Video

Thanks to a recently posted and deleted post to Yung Miami's Instagram story, it looks like both City Girls rappers may officially be off the market. While her friend and collaborator JT has been romantically attached to Lil Uzi Vert for several months, rumors about Yung Miami's love life have persisted since she was spotted holding hands with Diddy at the beginning of the summer.
Behind Viral Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Monica Imitates Yung Miami In Hilarious TikTok Video

Yung Miami recently went on Instagram Live to talk to her fans, and during the live stream, she went on a short rant about why she sometimes doesn't like talking to her fans. She claimed that they're always trying to find "something," while putting a hilarious extra emphasis on the "thing" in something.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby & DaniLeigh Celebrate Their Worst-Kept Secret: ‘DaBiggest’

DaniLeigh has been highlighting her baby bump on social media since she revealed her pregnancy on July 16. After sharing her latest photo on Friday (July 30) and captioning it “#DaBiggest,” the move echoed one made by her ex-boyfriend DaBaby. The on-again, off-again couple dated for a few months before...
CelebritiesComplex

Fans React to Yung Miami Cozying Up to Diddy in Video

City Girls rapper Yung Miami has been rumored to be in a relationship with Diddy for a while, and now she’s further stirred speculation in an Instagram Stories post. Earlier this year, Yung Miami kicked off speculation about her dating life when she shared a series of photos ending with a snap of her holding hands with Diddy. The pair were both in attendance at Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ 40th birthday in Atlanta. Diddy later shared the same photo, although neither of them have confirmed or denied the speculation so far.
TV Seriesthesource.com

Safaree Says He’s Upset With Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Franchise

Love & Hip Hop reality star Safaree revealed he may be separating himself from the franchise in the future. In a series of tweets Wednesday night, the reality tv star shared his discontent with series, for airing footage of his 1-year-old-daughter Safire falling in Season 10. Here’s what he had to say about it.

Comments / 9

Community Policy