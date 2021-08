There is no doubt smartwatches have grown into lifestyle devices for the wrist helping users track fitness and wellbeing. With the launch of Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4, this is only going to change for the better. Only a day ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked event, where the Koreans may unveil the next-gen smartwatch with supposedly a new processor, Samsung has detailed the chipset for the interested. This is the first chipset based on the 5nm process designed specifically for wearables.