Federal Unemployment Benefits Scheduled to End Sept. 4
STATEWIDE — Federal pandemic unemployment benefits are scheduled to end Sept. 4. In an Aug. 13 statement issued by the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC), the programs, which were authorized through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 and extended through the Continued Assistance Act (CAA) of 2021 and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, VEC has issued more $14 billion in benefits to Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic.wydaily.com
Comments / 22