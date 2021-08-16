More Dogs Recovering At Humane Society Of North Texas After Distemper Outbreak

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Workers at the Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) say the have experienced “much heartache” as they have dealt with the highly contagious distemper virus spreading through the shelter — but now they have good news.

The staff medical team has cleared the first group of dogs that previously tested positive for distemper. Four dogs have now received two negative tests and will soon be available for adoption. Many more distemper dogs have received a first negative test and are on the road to recovery.

HSNT is currently treating more than 50 dogs for distemper, which is a serious disease caused by a virus that attacks a dog’s respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems.

To help save every possible pet, HSNT has incurred significant costs to test and treat the dogs with distemper over the last seven weeks, with many more weeks of care ahead. Each test costs about $100 and approximately 650 tests have been conducted on HSNT’s entire population of dogs. Additionally, each positive distemper dog will receive more than $100 of medications to help save the pup.

HSNT remains open for adoptions at its Keller Regional, Keller Welcome Home, and Benbrook Waggin’ Tails facilities to dogs that were fully vaccinated prior to the outbreak, or have tested negative for distemper. Many of these dogs have been in HSNT’s care for several months and need to find their forever homes.

To view available pets, or make an appointment to meet a pet you are interested in adopting, visit hsnt.org or call 817-332-4768 for additional information.

To make a lifesaving donation, please visit hsnt.org/donate .