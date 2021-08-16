Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

More Dogs Recovering At Humane Society Of North Texas After Distemper Outbreak

By CBSDFW.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQVKN_0bStL8i500

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Workers at the Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) say the have experienced “much heartache” as they have dealt with the highly contagious distemper virus spreading through the shelter — but now they have good news.

The staff medical team has cleared the first group of dogs that previously tested positive for distemper. Four dogs have now received two negative tests and will soon be available for adoption. Many more distemper dogs have received a first negative test and are on the road to recovery.

HSNT is currently treating more than 50 dogs for distemper, which is a serious disease caused by a virus that attacks a dog’s respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems.

To help save every possible pet, HSNT has incurred significant costs to test and treat the dogs with distemper over the last seven weeks, with many more weeks of care ahead. Each test costs about $100 and approximately 650 tests have been conducted on HSNT’s entire population of dogs. Additionally, each positive distemper dog will receive more than $100 of medications to help save the pup.

HSNT remains open for adoptions at its Keller Regional, Keller Welcome Home, and Benbrook Waggin’ Tails facilities to dogs that were fully vaccinated prior to the outbreak, or have tested negative for distemper. Many of these dogs have been in HSNT’s care for several months and need to find their forever homes.

To view available pets, or make an appointment to meet a pet you are interested in adopting, visit hsnt.org or call 817-332-4768 for additional information.

To make a lifesaving donation, please visit hsnt.org/donate .

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
68K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
Fort Worth, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Fort Worth, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Distemper#Hsnt#Keller Welcome Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Health Alert: A Deadly Disease Is Spreading Amongst Dogs In North Texas

Unfortunately, Covid-19 isn't the only disease that Texans are dealing with during 2021. Media reports recently emerged of an outbreak of a viral disease amongst dogs at The Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) Shelter in Fort Worth. And while the disease is still thought to be spreading, the Forth Worth shelter has managed to clear a couple of dogs for adoption after they tested negative. Therefore, there's cause for some cautious optimism as local authorities begin to get the outbreak under control.
Petsthecatniptimes.com

Taking Care of Your Cat During End-of-Life

Your heart gets all tied up in the decision your head has to make. Maybe you just received the news that your cat has a terminal illness, or maybe you are just noticing that she is not herself and you are worried something may be wrong. Either way, the realization that your time with your pet may be coming to an end is absolutely heartbreaking. So how do you make the time they have left as comfortable and stress-free as possible?
PetsWVNews

Points for Pets: Why cats stray from the litter pan

Trivia Question: What are the two most prevalent health problems in dogs?. Q: What are the symptoms of a kidney or bladder infection in cats? My cat has been urinating in some strange places lately, like in my shoes, on our bed, and in the sink, and it’s disgusting! He’s always been so healthy in the past and has always used the litter pan, so this is really a mystery to us.
Petsnowdecatur.com

Many pets adopted during pandemic being returned to shelters

August 10, 2021 – They call them “Pandemic Puppies,” pets that were adopted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that are now being returned to Illinois animal shelters. An estimated 23 million people around the country adopted pets in 2020. Jane Kahman, manager of the Humane Society of Central...
AnimalsReading Eagle

Parasites commonly infect indoor cats [Ask the Vet]

Q: Can cats that stay indoors get parasites? My veterinarian recommends that I apply a parasite preventive to my cat Seymour's skin every month, but I don't understand why it's necessary. A: While cats that spend time outside are more likely to encounter parasites, even indoor-only cats can become infected....
Animalsspectrumnews1.com

Families of dead and injured dogs sue Healthy Spot chain

If you have a furry loved one at home, you may want to listen up. Pet groomer Healthy Spot is facing a class-action lawsuit after a dog died while being groomed. In an interview for "LA Times Today," staff writer Maria La Ganga joined host Lisa McRee to talk about the lawsuit and ways people can ensure their pets will be safe.
Mcdonald County, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Humane Society takes custody of 21 rescued dogs

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – The Humane Society of Missouri takes custody of 21 dogs rescued from a McDonald County breeder. Workers rescued the dogs from a licensed breeder in McDonald County on July 28, 2021. The Missouri Attorney General has temporarily shut down the breeder, Andre Damrill of Magic Puppies, for violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act.
Keaau, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

Dog days return: Humane Society ‘happy to have people back’

The Hawaii Island Humane Society has officially welcomed the public back to its shelters after closing at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The public can now visit the shelters in Keaau and Holualoa from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Tuesday. While people can meet the dogs and cats to get an idea of their sizes and personalities in person, adoption and foster applications must be done online before taking an animal home.
Hopkins County, KYMessenger

Humane society caring for 27 rescued dogs from Caldwell

The Hopkins County Humane Society helped rescue 35 dogs held in small cages that were piled with animal feces and the skeletal remains of other dogs last week in a neighboring county. On Aug. 11 the humane society was called in by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office to help rescue...
Hugo, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Hugo Family Speaks Out After Deadly Dog Poisoning: ‘I Know Someone Knows Something’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A deadly dog poisoning has a Hugo family searching for answers. The Bluetick hound named Ruby died last month after suffering hours of seizures. Another dog, Duke, also got violently ill. The owners discovered evidence of what likely led to it all, right in their Hugo front yard. Duke and Pauly still enjoy their time playing outside. However, for the last month they haven’t spent as much time there after what happened to the third dog in their pack. “She was 4 years old and a super good girl,” Kelly Trapanier said of their dog, Ruby. It was the morning of July...
Larimer County, COPosted by
94.3 The X

The Adoptable Dogs Of The Larimer Humane Society

Dogs: they're wonderful. On most days I feel like dogs are better than humans. The only thing better than looking at cute dog pictures is looking at pictures of dogs that you can adopt and give a forever home...although this can be a little dangerous because I've come REAL close to adopting about 17 dogs in one day.
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Humane Society seeks donations as it deals with full kennels

Kennels are full and supplies and donations are low at the Roswell Humane Society, 703 E. McGaffey St. Kennel Manager Krystal Smith said Friday the nonprofit animal shelter usually relies on donations for pet food but might have to purchase more on its own. But at the same time, revenue from the shelter’s thrift store is down.

Comments / 7

Community Policy