Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Spain interior minister: child migrants ‘wanted to go home’

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Spain’s interior minister says that unaccompanied child migrants being sent back to Morocco in groups of 15 at a time wanted to go home. He has denied accusations by rights groups of breaking international law. Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told the Cadena SER radio station Monday that the return of the children from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta was not an expulsion. Spain is legally obliged to care for young migrants until their relatives can be located or until they turn 18. Grande-Marlaska referred to a 2007 agreement between Spain and Morocco for assisted returns once children’s cases had been considered. He says vulnerable minors were not among those sent back.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Interior Minister#Madrid#Ap#Cadena Ser#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Immigrationwsau.com

EU neighbours jointly rebuke Belarus for illegal migrant surge

WARSAW (Reuters) – The leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia came together on Saturday to condemn Belarus for allowing migrants to illegally cross its borders into the European Union. “All European Union member states have a duty to protect borders and to stop illegal entries,” read a Polish government...
Worldabc17news.com

52 feared dead, 1 survivor, on migrant boat going to Spain

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service says a woman who was the only person pulled from a sinking dinghy in the Atlantic Ocean told her rescuers that the boat had left Africa a week earlier carrying 53 migrants. A merchant ship spotted the inflatable dinghy 255 kilometers (158 miles) south of Spain’s Canary Islands, and alerted Spanish emergency services. A Spanish official said Friday that the lone survivor was found clinging to the boat with a dead man and a dead woman next to her. She told rescuers the craft had embarked from the Western Sahara coast and the passengers were from Ivory Coast.
Posted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Spain, rights groups disagree over rights of child migrants

MADRID — (AP) — Spanish officials sought to justify Tuesday their policy of sending unaccompanied child migrants back to Morocco, while 28 human rights organizations wrote to the Spanish prime minister urging him to end it immediately. Hundreds of unaccompanied minors were among a surge of 10,000 people who tried...
WorldWRAL

Albania refuses to extradite man facing Egypt death sentence

TIRANA, Albania — A court in Albania refused Friday to extradite an Egyptian man who faces a death sentence in his country. Judge Artan Gjermeni canceled the extradition of Mohamed Rageh after Egyptian authorities did not give assurance he would not be executed. An Egyptian court sentenced Rageh to death...
ImmigrationPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

EU ministers to weigh Afghan security, migrant challenges

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are holding emergency talks Tuesday to weigh the security implications of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan amid concern that widespread fear of hardline Islamist rule will provoke an exodus of people from the conflict-ravaged country. Afghans are among the biggest group of...
ImmigrationBBC

UK deportation flight to Jamaica leaves with dozens reprieved

A Home Office deportation flight left for Jamaica overnight with just seven people on board, after last-minute legal challenges. The flight, which is understood to have taken off from Stansted Airport in Essex just before 01:30 BST, was originally meant to deport 50 people. Lawyers said it was "an enormous...
Hobbiescdcgamingreports.com

Spain: Minister warns of tougher gambling reforms

Alberto Garzon, Spain’s Minister of Consumer Affairs, has warned licensed gambling incumbents to prepare for further drastic changes to the country’s gambling laws, which will focus on raising all-around consumer protections and operator conduct. Appointed last year by Spain’s coalition government to overhaul a fragmented gambling regime, Garzon underlined his...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
SocietyBBC

Zimbabwe arrests after child bride dies giving birth at church shrine

Police in Zimbabwe have arrested a 26-year-old man after a teenage girl died during childbirth, in a case that has sparked outrage among citizens and rights activists. Anna Machaya, 15, is reported to have died and been buried last month at a church shrine in the eastern region of Marange.
ImmigrationSan Diego weekly Reader

MS-13 gang rules Tijuana migrant camp

What started as a refugee camp close to El Chaparral Port of Entry in Tijuana has ended up as a sort of shelter for criminals and gang members from Central America. According to Paty (not her real name), a central American migrant activist that has been working with the migrant community for 20 years now, El Chaparral has become a dangerous place for migrant families and the Mexican public.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.

Comments / 0

Community Policy